McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Trading 8.5% Higher

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) shares traded up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. 138,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 183,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40.
About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)
Featured Articles
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.