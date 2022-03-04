McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Trading 8.5% Higher

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) shares traded up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. 138,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 183,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

