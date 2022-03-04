Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. 82,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.77.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

