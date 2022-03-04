Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.08. 82,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.77.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile (Get Rating)
