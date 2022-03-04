iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $97.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

