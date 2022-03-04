Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 323,695 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 225,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $47.34.
