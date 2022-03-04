Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 323,695 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 68,183 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,452,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $42.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

