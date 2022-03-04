Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 323,695 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,354.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 68,183 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,452,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $42.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.