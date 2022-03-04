Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 800 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.50. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

