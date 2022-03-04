2,000 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

