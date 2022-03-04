Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $578,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVNC stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.95. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

