Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.06.

PRMRF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 3.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.84%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

