Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPIR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Shares of SPIR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Spire has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

