Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

