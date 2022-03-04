B. Riley Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $31.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $42.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JRVR. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 1,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $794.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $51.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. James River Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in James River Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in James River Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in James River Group by 5,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in James River Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

