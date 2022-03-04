Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.73

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.