Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.45

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 38667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

