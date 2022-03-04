Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $41,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 263,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

WY stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.