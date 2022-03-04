Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,207 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 144.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period.

Shares of EDOC opened at $14.19 on Friday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

