Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $272.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

