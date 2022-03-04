FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,140 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of FMC worth $92,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

