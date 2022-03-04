Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $215.27 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.56. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

