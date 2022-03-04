Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,341 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.