Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,584,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35.

