Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 14,696 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,060,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $79.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

