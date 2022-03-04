Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of MSI opened at $221.57 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.79 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.61 and a 200-day moving average of $243.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

