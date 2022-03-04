Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $187.48 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

