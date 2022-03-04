Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.31 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

