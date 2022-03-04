2,333 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 425,289 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 720.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 295,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

