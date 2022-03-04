Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $603.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $606.00 to $603.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COST. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.96.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $533.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.