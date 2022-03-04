Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been assigned a $5.00 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.40. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 209.44%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 689,069 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

