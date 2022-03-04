Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $21,687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $68.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

