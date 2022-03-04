Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday.
CCSI opened at 59.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 57.41. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
