Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday.

CCSI opened at 59.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 57.41. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

