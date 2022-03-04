Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $280,000 in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMG opened at $7.06 on Friday. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

