Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $480,000 Stake in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.38% of Second Sight Medical Products worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 547,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 6,115.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 146,411 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,707 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYES opened at $1.24 on Friday. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.