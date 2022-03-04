Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $4,549,000. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PECO stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

