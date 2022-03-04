Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $14,192,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,011,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

COF stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $120.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

