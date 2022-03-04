Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 666 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

IVV opened at $437.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

