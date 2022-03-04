Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.31% of Standex International worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $121.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

