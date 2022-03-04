Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AME opened at $131.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average is $135.56. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.41 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

