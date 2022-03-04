Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Tyson Foods worth $104,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.