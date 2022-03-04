Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.23.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.