Comerica Bank Acquires 5,297 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $35,187,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,402,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

