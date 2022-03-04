Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 217.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,261 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Washington Federal worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Washington Federal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Washington Federal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

