HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $189.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.60. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $173.88 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

