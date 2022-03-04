HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

