FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

FREY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:FREY traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,143. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.05.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $26,450,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

