Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.74 million-$218.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.470 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.71.

DAVA stock traded down $7.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.22. 3,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.67. Endava has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

