SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after buying an additional 634,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,929,000 after buying an additional 503,924 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,333,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,197,000 after buying an additional 557,484 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18.

