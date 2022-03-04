HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC opened at $454.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.16 and a fifty-two week high of $457.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.64.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

