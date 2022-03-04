First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.