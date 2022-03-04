US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECOL. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

ECOL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

