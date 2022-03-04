Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.45.

AMRC stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.72. 1,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,239. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

